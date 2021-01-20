DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

