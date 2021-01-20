DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 492.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after buying an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

