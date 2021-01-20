DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

