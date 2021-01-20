DNB Asset Management AS Has $28.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

