DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 491,008 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of O2Micro International worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $231,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OIIM. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. O2Micro International Limited has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

