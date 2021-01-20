DNB Asset Management AS Buys 18,918 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

