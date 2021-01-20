DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $204.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

