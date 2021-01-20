Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

