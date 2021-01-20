Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.3 days.

BEVFF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

