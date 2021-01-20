Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYNS) Shares Up 0.7%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYNS)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.