Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Diodes worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,096 shares of company stock worth $17,940,927. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

