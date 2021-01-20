Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading 52.4% Higher

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) traded up 52.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dino Polska from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

