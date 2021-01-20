DigitalNote One Day Volume Reaches $24,306.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $24,306.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00434878 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,025,810,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,848,958,431 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

