DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.