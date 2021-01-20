Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

