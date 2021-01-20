Diamond (DMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,337.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $2,337.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00080882 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,564,715 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

