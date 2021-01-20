Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEO. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $160.51. 9,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

