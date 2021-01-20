Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 383 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

