Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $71,000 in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.