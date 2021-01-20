Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

