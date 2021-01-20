Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $397.33. 667,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

