Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

