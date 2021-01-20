Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.46 and a 200-day moving average of $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

