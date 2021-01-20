Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DWHT opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Wednesday. Dewhurst plc has a 12 month low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799 ($23.50). The stock has a market cap of £52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,031.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Get Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) alerts:

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Company Profile

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.