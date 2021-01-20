Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.25 Per Share

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON DWHT opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Wednesday. Dewhurst plc has a 12 month low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799 ($23.50). The stock has a market cap of £52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,031.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.
Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Company Profile
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.