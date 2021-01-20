Devery Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $179,741.00 and $7,271.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

