Deutsche Telekom AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

