Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €37.75 ($44.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.91 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.37 and a 200-day moving average of €31.98. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

