Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.