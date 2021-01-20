Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €16.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

ORA opened at €9.66 ($11.37) on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.88.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.