Detalus Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

