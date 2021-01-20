DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $49.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. DermTech traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 4504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DMTK. William Blair began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $831.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.