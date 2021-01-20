Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,231,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

