Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

SVAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,064. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Starboard Value Acquisition Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.