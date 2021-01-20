Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 304,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

