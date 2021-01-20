Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

