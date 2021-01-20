Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,039. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

