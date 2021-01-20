Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,706 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up approximately 3.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Altice USA worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 553,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

