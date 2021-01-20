Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

TJX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.