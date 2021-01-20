Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.46. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.07 and a 200 day moving average of $455.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

