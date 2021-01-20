Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

