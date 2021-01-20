Delphy (DPY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,830.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Delphy has a market cap of $344,916.21 and approximately $8,830.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

