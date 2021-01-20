Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DCTH opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

