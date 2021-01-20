Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,101. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.32% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

