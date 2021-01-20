Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.21. 49,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.