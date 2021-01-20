Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.16.

DE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

