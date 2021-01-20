Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Up 35.5% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $305,825.47 and $3,504.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

