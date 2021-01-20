DecentBet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $602.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $136,848.21 and approximately $602.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00521336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.42 or 0.03914206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013009 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.