Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 25,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 415,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.85 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

About Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates as a consumer finance company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Call Centre segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing consumer solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment develops and supports the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans; and leases within the home improvement sector.

