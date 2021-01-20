David J Yvars Group Takes $361,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.34 and a 200 day moving average of $470.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

