David J Yvars Group Purchases New Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust accounts for 1.2% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

